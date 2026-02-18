NIU football coach Thomas Hammock is heading to the NFL

After seven seasons leading the Northern Illinois University football program, head coach Thomas Hammock will take a coaching position in the National Football League.

That's according to a statement made Wednesday by NIU Vice President/Director of Athletics and Recreation Sean T. Frazier.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Hammock is headed to the Seattle Seahawks in an assistant coaching role.

ESPN reports he will assume the role of the Seahawks' running backs coach/senior offensive assistant and is expected to become the NFL's highest-paid running backs coach. Sources tell ESPN that Hammock chose Seattle from multiple NFL opportunities.

Hammock is a graduate of NIU and played in the football program as a student before returning as coach years later. During his tenure, Hammock led the Huskies to the 2021 Mid-American Conference Championship. The team also claimed its biggest "Boneyard Win" in the program's history when the Huskies defeated then fifth-ranked Notre Dame in 2024.

According to a press release, Frazier praised Hammock's leadership.

"Under Coach Hammock's leadership, the Huskie football program has achieved historic milestones on the field as well as academically over the last seven seasons," Frazier said. "His passion for NIU and commitment to developing young men – on and off the playing field – will be his legacy; I know he has left a lasting impact on the players he coached and on his alma mater. His genuine love for NIU made his decision to leave at this time very tough for him. A Hall of Famer, he will always be a Huskie and I hope all of Huskie Nation will join me in thanking Thomas for all he has given to NIU as we wish him all the best in the future."

Hammock also expressed gratitude.

"Representing the Cardinal and Black of Northern Illinois University as a player, alumnus, assistant coach, and head coach has been the honor of my life," Hammock said. "To Sean Frazier, my mentor, thank you for the incredible opportunity to lead, guide, and mentor the young men in this program over the past seven years. I hope I have left a lasting impact on our players the way Coach Novak left one on me.

NIU enters the Mountain West Conference next season.

Defensive coordinator Rob Harley will serve as NIU's interim head coach.