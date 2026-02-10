Freeport Public Library to host speaker series on climate change
Global climate change has been a controversial area of discussion for decades. But a new speaker series at the Freeport Public Library aims to educate people on the significant and real impacts of climate change on the northwest Illinois region.
Jack Hermann In-depth Interview
Alan Wenzel sat down with Dr. Jack Hermann, Clinical Associate Professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois, to talk about global climate change and the speaker series currently underway.
- Speaker: Dr Jack Herrmann, Professor Emeritus from the Center for One Health and the School of Public Health, University of Illinois
- Wednesday, February 18, 2026; 6:30 PM
- Freeport Public Library meeting room
- All sessions are free and open to the public
- Refreshments will be served