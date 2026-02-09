Rockford set to host 2026 AHL All Star Classic at BMO Center

Calling all hockey fans, the 2026 American Hockey League All Star Classic is being held in Rockford this week.

A skills competition takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 10, and the AHL All Star game is Wednesday, Feb. 11.

WNIJ host Jason Cregier spoke with Dana Grey, Manager, Communications and Broadcasting, about the two-day festivities.

(This interview has been edited for time and clarity. You may listen to the full conversation in the link above)

Jason Cregier: Who are some of the players you would recommend keeping an eye out for during the all-star week competition?

Dana Grey: It is exciting when I think of the Rockford side of the roster. We have two players representing the IceHogs, one being Nick Lardis. He is a rookie and was recently up with our NHL affiliate, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Lardis started the season with us in Rockford and then was called up to the Blackhawks in December. He made an immediate contribution with his NHL debut. Now that the Blackhawks have become a bit healthier, Lardis is back in Rockford. He is a super skillful player, and he scored 71 goals in his junior league last season.

The other player representing the IceHogs is defenseman Kevin Korchinski. This is his third professional season, and over the last couple of years he has played stints with the Blackhawks, so their fans are familiar with Kevin.

Korchinski was an AHL All-Star last season and was named the MVP of the game. Kevin will be looking to defend his MVP title at this year’s all-star game.

How much fun is it for you to have two guys that you see and interact with daily being part of the all-star festivities?

It is special and I feel very lucky. It is special for the players and for their families. They are on full display for the rest of the hockey world.

It is cool because the NHL season will be on pause due to the Winter Olympics in Italy. So, we may have many eyes from the professional hockey world here in Rockford.

What events are scheduled for the skills competition?

There is a fastest skater competition that is cool to see. Basically, one player starts at one end of the ice, and they try and skate the fastest lap they can around the rink.

Another event of note is the hardest shot competition. A radar gun behind the net reads the speed of the shot, which can be close to, if not at or over, 100 miles per hour.

What are you hearing around town? Is Rockford excited to be hosting AHL All-Star festivities?

Absolutely. I think talking with our fanbase and local government, this feels like when the Ironman Competition came to Rockford this past summer. Rockford feels like a destination, an important place where big events would like to come.

I think everyone from the IceHogs front office is taking on the responsibility that shows a great face for the city of Rockford and our organization.

