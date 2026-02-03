McHenry County College event will compare AI poetry to a human's creation

Artificial intelligence may make writing poems easier for some, but not all creators are on board. An upcoming pre-Valentine’s Day event at McHenry County College will combine human emotions with robotics to see what happens when the two intersect.

The Liebman Institute for Science Innovation will remix love poems with the help of AI.

Ami Thompson, the director of the institute, said AI is always a hot topic.

“If we feed AI some poetry,” she said, “and it spits something out, is that originality? Is that manifesting human emotions? Let's just play with that and see what happens when we put those two things together.”

Darius Jackson, a program assistant at Northern Illinois University and co-founder of Four Poets, One Mic, will use his poetry as source material for an AI research program called NotebookLM.

“So, we'll just drop those poems into the database," Thompson said, "and then ask AI questions based on those poems — like write a good poem based on these poems, or write a bad poem based on these poems — and just see what it generates and discuss that.”

Thompson said she hopes the experiment creates dialogue that challenges how most people think about the intersection between AI and humanity.

“Roses are Red, Violets are Probable” takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 13 at McHenry County College.