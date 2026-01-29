Together for eagles, arts, and environmental education | Under Rocks podcast

It’s been just over a year since Northern Illinois University closed its outdoor education campus high above the Rock River in Oregon, Illinois. While its future is still in limbo, a group called Together for Taft is making progress in its effort to bring it back as an environmental education center. WNIJ’s Under Rocks podcast team stopped by the group’s fundraiser recently, which was held across the river from the shuttered campus.
Naturally, for a spot that started as an artist colony called The Eagle’s Nest in 1898, we started off with a little bald eagle watching. Very little bald eagle watching...
