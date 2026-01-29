Rockford Restaurant Week 2026 kicks off today

Rockford Restaurant Week kicks off today and runs through Feb. 8.

WNIJ host Jason Cregier chats with GoRockford’s Elizabeth Falls about the Stateline’s annual culinary tradition.

(This interview has been edited for clarity)

Jason Cregier: How many participants do you expect to have for Rockford Restaurant Week this year?

Elizabeth Falls: We have over 65 restaurants, and that is the highest number of participants for this event that we have ever had.

Rockford Restaurant Week is also one of the fastest growing restaurant weeks in Illinois, so that is very exciting too.

For those who would look forward to fine dining in the Rockford region, what are some restaurants participating in that category?

There is Abreo. And the person who owns Abreo also owns four other restaurants in downtown Rockford. All four of the restaurants are participating in restaurant week, including his new restaurant, Harvey Wallbangers. Alchemy at Aldeen has said they will be highlighting a tableside pasta experience. They make the pasta in front of you. And there is a cheese wheel and multiple toppings included. And Crave Kitchen & Cocktails won a national award for bartender of the year in Las Vegas. Plus, many of the high-end dining participants will be offering prix fixe menu items so people have a chance to try out some unique food.

During uncertain economic times, does restaurant week help highlight businesses?

Thanks for bringing that up, Jason. I think it’s important for the restaurants to have this marketing initiative, so people know how to support local businesses, and where to go to do so. When we support local businesses, we aid our local economy. Restaurant Week is great for residents, but also for those in neighboring areas of Illinois who may not know about Rockford’s dining scene, and what it has to offer.

What are some of the more “blue collar,” more “regular Joe” restaurants that are participating in 2026?

Cheezy’s is offering an eight-dollar grilled cheese with fries and a drink. Plus, you can add bacon to the order for just one dollar more and make is a “BST.” Crust & Crumbles will have a kimchi burger. Dairy Haus in Rockton has won awards for their homemade ice cream and will have plenty of ice cream and shakes to test out.

What are some newer establishments participating in restaurant week?

Some are first time participants, who in the past had not participated in Restaurant Week. And some are brand new restaurants that have recently just opened. That includes Mi Placita Mexican restaurant, Sassy Mac Boys in Machesney Park and Tortacos Soto. These are places people can experience for the first time and then come back [to] time and time again.

Rockford Restaurant Week begins today and runs through Feb. 8. Elizabeth Falls is with GoRockford, which is the event organizer of Rockford Restaurant Week, Elizabeth, thanks for joining us today.

Thank you, Jason. Please check out the menus at gorockford.com.