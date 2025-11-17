Aurora theater will receive unplanned financial help for next year

The organization that operates Aurora’s Paramount Theatre will receive funds from the city next year. This comes after — unlike past years — No money was included in the city's recent proposed budget. These funds will be used to help keep operations going for a few entertainment venues throughout the city.

The City of Aurora will give the Aurora Civic Center Authority $2 million to support the Paramount School of Arts, RiverEdge Park, Stolp Island Theatre and the Broadway Series at Paramount.

John Laesch, the city’s mayor, stated in a press release that the Paramount Theatre has been a “cornerstone of pride” and the city wants it to continue to flourish.

The money still represents a big drop from the last several years. Those city allocations were funded largely by Covid recovery grants that have now ended.

ACCA also owns and operates Copley Theatre. This summer the organization announced the hiatus of its "Bold Series" due to financial constraints. No word on if that is coming back but all other operations will continue into the next year.

ACCA will continue to receive the city collected $435,000 Hollywood Casino head tax revenue.