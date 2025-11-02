© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slideshow: Downtown DeKalb Day of the Dead 2025

Northern Public Radio
Published November 2, 2025 at 6:23 PM CST
Day of the Dead 2025 was held at the DeKalb Public Library
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
Day of the Dead 2025 was held at the DeKalb Public Library

This was the 3rd annual local celebration for Day of the Dead held on Nov. 1, 2025 at the DeKalb Public Library.

Families gather in front of the DeKalb Public Library on Nov. 1, 2025 for the 3rd annual local celebration of Day of the Dead.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
Families gather in front of the DeKalb Public Library on Nov. 1, 2025 for the 3rd annual local celebration of Day of the Dead.

WNIJ Hola, a bilingual news service for DeKalb County, had a "mobile" ofrenda, or altar, dedicated to honoring the lives of pioneers of the First Amendment.

NIU student Yaritza Salgado stands in front of WNIJ's "mobile" ofrenda.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
NIU student Yaritza Salgado stands in front of WNIJ's "mobile" ofrenda.

NIU student and WNIJ Hola Correspondent Yaritza Salgado created the ofrenda as part of her coursework at Northern Illinois University.

She also conducted oral histories with members of the community that she will produce as part of her semester with WNIJ Hola.

Families gathered in downtown DeKalb before a procession leading to the DeKalb Public Library where ofrendas, or altars, were set up in the main lobby to honor local family members who have died.

Downtown DeKalb Day of the Dead organizer Laura Anderson leads those gathered in front of the DeKalb Public Library in a moment of silence to remember the lives of those in their own families who have died.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
Downtown DeKalb Day of the Dead organizer Laura Anderson leads those gathered in front of the DeKalb Public Library in a moment of silence to remember the lives of those in their own families who have died.
WNIJ News