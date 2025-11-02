Slideshow: Downtown DeKalb Day of the Dead 2025

This was the 3rd annual local celebration for Day of the Dead held on Nov. 1, 2025 at the DeKalb Public Library.

Jenna Dooley, WNIJ Families gather in front of the DeKalb Public Library on Nov. 1, 2025 for the 3rd annual local celebration of Day of the Dead.

WNIJ Hola, a bilingual news service for DeKalb County, had a "mobile" ofrenda, or altar, dedicated to honoring the lives of pioneers of the First Amendment.

Jenna Dooley, WNIJ NIU student Yaritza Salgado stands in front of WNIJ's "mobile" ofrenda.

NIU student and WNIJ Hola Correspondent Yaritza Salgado created the ofrenda as part of her coursework at Northern Illinois University.

She also conducted oral histories with members of the community that she will produce as part of her semester with WNIJ Hola.

Families gathered in downtown DeKalb before a procession leading to the DeKalb Public Library where ofrendas, or altars, were set up in the main lobby to honor local family members who have died.