DeKalb Public Library will delve into the works of Edgar Allan Poe just in time for Halloween

Poetry may not be the first thing that enters your mind as Halloween approaches, but the DeKalb Public Library will tie the two things together in its upcoming event.

Thomas Koron, an adult services specialist at the library, said now is a good time to explore the work of Edgar Allan Poe.

“It’s a good thing to do in the spirit of Halloween," he said. "Most of his stories are associated with this time of the year, and I figure this will be a good opportunity for patrons to be able to learn a bit more about the man behind the stories.”

He said during this session the audience will learn backstories for some of Poe’s works and get a better understanding of the author.

"How did they come about?" he added. "What was his inspiration? And I think it'll give patrons a better understanding and a better appreciation for what they're reading."

A video of the late actor Vincent Price reading Poe's work will be shown.

The "Haunting Genius of Edgar Allan Poe" event will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the library.