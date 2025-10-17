Poetically Yours - When your job gets emotional

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Richard Vargas.

Vargas grew up in Compton, California. He attended California State University, Long Beach, where he published The Tequila Review. His works have been in many journals and other publications.

Vargas moved to Rockford in 1995 but now lives in Wisconsin. His latest book “The Screw City Poems,” recounts some of his experiences in Rockford. This poem, “It’s a Living” is a part of that collection.

it's called customer service

trying to help my fellow man

make sense of the medical insurance

some slick carpetbagging agent

talked him into buying

there are no easy answers

like today

the guy on the phone

was speaking with restraint

holding on to his dignity

but i know begging when i hear it

his voice cracked as he told me

the doctor tending to his dying wife

was getting phone calls from one

of our case managers

being pressured to get her

released from the hospital

please he said

please ask them to stop

she's in so much pain

my wife my best friend

she's in a lot of pain and

there's nothing they can do

please stop the phone calls

i tell him he's got us mixed up

with someone else

there is no record

of any phone calls

in his wife's file

but i know better

i want to put him on hold

go find the sterile room with

white walls where faceless people

hold jelly donuts gripped

tight in their pudgy hands

as they put dollar signs

on the way we die

i want to stick my head inside

remind them that

sooner or later we all

finish the race

sometimes it ain't too pretty

but in the end

if we're lucky

we'll have the love

of a precious few

maybe the ability to stare

death in the eye

so let this one go

just leave her be

but instead i assure

the guy i'll do my best

to find out what's going on

wait for him to hang up

decide to take my break

10 minutes early

times like this i wish

i'd taken up smoking

