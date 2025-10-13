Rockford poet laureate nominations are now open

The Rockford poet laureate is turning over her city pen and not because the ink ran out. Now the city is looking to fill the position early.

Lydia Kozlowski is moving out of the city. That's according to a Rockford Area Arts Council Facebook post. She was appointed as the city poet laureate in January and was slated to serve a two-year term. The city is now accepting nominations for a new poet laureate as well as for the youth poet laureate, whose one-year term is coming to a close.

The nomination deadlines for both laureates are open through Nov. 14. Those nominated will need to apply by Dec. 5.