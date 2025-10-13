© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Rockford poet laureate nominations are now open

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 13, 2025 at 2:23 PM CDT
(3) Facebook - Rockford Area Arts Council

The Rockford poet laureate is turning over her city pen and not because the ink ran out. Now the city is looking to fill the position early.

Lydia Kozlowski is moving out of the city. That's according to a Rockford Area Arts Council Facebook post.  She was appointed as the city poet laureate in January and was slated to serve a two-year term. The city is now accepting nominations for a new poet laureate as well as for the youth poet laureate, whose one-year term is coming to a close.  

The nomination deadlines for both laureates are open through Nov. 14. Those nominated will need to apply by Dec. 5.  
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
