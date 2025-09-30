Poetically Yours - It's all around us

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Susan Zeiser.

Zeiser was a member of the poetry group A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Zeiser has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Zeiser lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. Here’s her poem “The Color of Things.”

We await life

As it passes along

Looking for something

To keep us going.

In the color of things

Blue in the sky, the water

Yellow in the black-eyed Susan’s along the road.

Red, the cardinal flies

Green is the grass, trees.

Simple colors of our life

That keep us going.

Wanting more, oranges,

A pumpkin with a Cheshire smile

A purple drape reminding us

Have faith in the color of things.

Love, what color is love?

A rainbow after a storm

Delight in a prism.

Kaleidoscope that turns rainbows

Into gemstones to pick along

Our journey, keeping us going

A little longer.