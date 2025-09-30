Poetically Yours - It's all around us
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Susan Zeiser.
Zeiser was a member of the poetry group A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”
Zeiser has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.
Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.
Zeiser lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. Here’s her poem “The Color of Things.”
We await life
As it passes along
Looking for something
To keep us going.
In the color of things
Blue in the sky, the water
Yellow in the black-eyed Susan’s along the road.
Red, the cardinal flies
Green is the grass, trees.
Simple colors of our life
That keep us going.
Wanting more, oranges,
A pumpkin with a Cheshire smile
A purple drape reminding us
Have faith in the color of things.
Love, what color is love?
A rainbow after a storm
Delight in a prism.
Kaleidoscope that turns rainbows
Into gemstones to pick along
Our journey, keeping us going
A little longer.