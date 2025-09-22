Poetically Yours - Furry friends are family

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Sometimes the segment feature poets from other areas. This week’s poet is Gary Brussé from Boise, Idaho.

Brussé, works as an Applications Programmer. He said he’s been around dogs his entire life starting with his childhood Basset Hound, and now his two Pembroke Welsh Corgis, Scooter and Olive.

His evenings mostly consist of walking with his partner, Rebecca, and their two dogs. Here's his poem "Where, My Friend, Has The Time Gone?"

I could have sworn it was just last week that I brought you home for the first

time.

Just last week you bounced into my life and brought me more joy than I thought possible.

No bigger than my foot, yet here you are old and gray, with legs no longer

made of springs.

Just last week I could not get you to focus long enough to walk alongside me.

Now you love nothing more than to be my steadfast companion, always

looking up at me.

How could it be that in just one week your soft vibrant coat has turned coarse

and grayed.

How could it be that in just one week your once sharp bright teeth have

yellowed and dulled.

How could it be that in just one week two strangers have become one soul.

Just last week I knelt down at your side to say hello for the first time.

How can it be that now I must kneel down to say goodbye.

How can it be that just last week you were too small to reach my face.

But now it is because you are too weak.

How can it be that just last week you were too small to climb the stairs

But now it is because you are too weak.

Time has made a mistake, it has only been a week.

Please.

Please, just one more week