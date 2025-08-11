Poetically Yours - Love keeps the world turning
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Your showcases poems by northern Illinois poets but sometimes it features poets from other states. This poem is by the Poet Laureate Emeritus of Dublin, California, James Morehead.
Morehead is the host of the Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast, and has published several poetry collections including "The Plague Doctor." Some of his titles like “tethered” are not capitalized. This book was transformed into an award-winning animated short film, “Twilight in the Sculpture Forest” won Best Documentary at the Los Angeles Poetry Film Festival, and “gallery” was set to music for baritone and piano. He has been published in the Ignatian, Beyond Words, Citron Review, Ekphrastic Review, Loud Coffee Press, Havik, and others. James has performed in Patagonia's Poet Laureate Celebration, and as Guest Poet at the 20th Annual Haiku Festival. This poem is called “Beauty.” It is from his book “canvas: poems.”
i saw beauty beyond a towering cumulus top
storming over verdant hills caressed by passing gales
and an emerald figure vanishing
i could only watch
i saw beauty resting in dimming light
your head held still on a slender palm
stories told with moistened lips slight and shimmering
i could only listen
i saw beauty in sleep like death
so calm yet breathing still
tucked out of sight in twilight’s shadow
i could only feel
i saw beauty deep inside your pupils’ ochre rings
passion cloaked by solitude unyielding
rainbow shades i can see but never touch
dreams that awaken me drenched but i cannot recall
and a whisper in the air so sweet infectious pure
that i search the earth’s crevasses for just one breath
i saw beauty and it was you