Poetically Yours - Love keeps the world turning

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Your showcases poems by northern Illinois poets but sometimes it features poets from other states. This poem is by the Poet Laureate Emeritus of Dublin, California, James Morehead.

Morehead is the host of the Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast, and has published several poetry collections including "The Plague Doctor." Some of his titles like “tethered” are not capitalized. This book was transformed into an award-winning animated short film, “Twilight in the Sculpture Forest” won Best Documentary at the Los Angeles Poetry Film Festival, and “gallery” was set to music for baritone and piano. He has been published in the Ignatian, Beyond Words, Citron Review, Ekphrastic Review, Loud Coffee Press, Havik, and others. James has performed in Patagonia's Poet Laureate Celebration, and as Guest Poet at the 20th Annual Haiku Festival. This poem is called “Beauty.” It is from his book “canvas: poems.”

i saw beauty beyond a towering cumulus top

storming over verdant hills caressed by passing gales

and an emerald figure vanishing

i could only watch

i saw beauty resting in dimming light

your head held still on a slender palm

stories told with moistened lips slight and shimmering

i could only listen

i saw beauty in sleep like death

so calm yet breathing still

tucked out of sight in twilight’s shadow

i could only feel

i saw beauty deep inside your pupils’ ochre rings

passion cloaked by solitude unyielding

rainbow shades i can see but never touch

dreams that awaken me drenched but i cannot recall

and a whisper in the air so sweet infectious pure

that i search the earth’s crevasses for just one breath

i saw beauty and it was you

