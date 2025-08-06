Rockford Public Library looks from within for its new executive director

The Rockford Public Library (RPL) on Wednesday announced that its Board of Trustees has selected Anthony Cortez as the library's new executive director.

Cortez, a life-long Rockford resident, has spent nearly a decade at RPL, serving as both its Director of Finance and Director of IT.

The library, in a press release announcing the pick, lauded Cortez, saying his "operational knowledge, collaborative style, and strong commitment to community impact make him ideally suited to lead RPL into its next chapter."

Also in the announcement, former RPL Board Chair and current Trustee Paul Logli praised the selection.

“Anthony is a forward-thinking leader who understands the power of libraries to change lives," Logli said. "He has the trust of our staff and the vision to continue building on the incredible momentum RPL has established.”

Cortez returned the compliments as he prepares to take the library's helm.

“It’s a tremendous honor to lead Rockford Public Library at this exciting moment in its history,” he was quoted in the release. “I look forward to working closely with our talented staff and community partners to expand what’s possible for the people of Rockford.”

Cortez succeeds Lynn Stainbrook, who had led RPL since 2014. The library says she played a pivotal role in reimagining the library’s infrastructure, services, and long-term vision.

Stainbrook expressed positive thoughts as she hands over the reins to Cortez.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve RPL and the Rockford community,” said Stainbrook. “Anthony’s commitment to public service and innovation, will serve the library and our city well for years to come.”

As Executive Director, Cortez will oversee the four-branch library system and build upon the recent grand opening of RPL’s new Main Library.