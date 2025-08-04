Celebrate National Farmers Market Week at the DeKalb Farmers Market

The DeKalb Farmers Market is celebrating its 30th year this summer.

Alexis Aviles is the communications assistant for the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. She says farmers markets are pillars of the community.

“I think it's important to shed light on them," she said, "because they help support our local economies, keep dollars local and supporting our businesses. They also provide healthy and affordable food access to everybody.”

She says financial accessibility to the market is important to the chamber of commerce. The market matches dollar-for-dollar for anyone with a LINK card to be used towards produce.

Visitors can expect to see more than just fruits and vegetables.

“I think when you think farmers market, you think produce, which is a huge part of it," Aviles said. "But there's also crafters. There's non-profits as well. And olive oil, honey, hot sauce, flower vendors, popcorn, coffee, and food trucks. There is a variety of vendors. It's more than just produce, and I think that people should be open to coming out and exploring and finding out what's in their community.”

They’re also ringing in Farmers Market Week with extra programming, like a free raffle. Visitors can enter to win prizes from some of the 45 vendors at the market.

There will also be a live broadcast from country music radio station 102.3 The Coyote and live music from a local band.

The market is located at Van Buer Plaza from 10-2 on Thursdays. It runs through September 18.

