Comic and actress Erica Rhodes brings her offbeat comedy to Illinois

Comic and actor Erica Rhodes joins WNIJ host Jason Cregier to discuss her upcoming shows in Batavia July 31-August 2, and Mahomet, IL on August 3.

The two discuss Rhodes' early beginnings performing on American Public Media’s A Prairie Home Companion, her most recent album Ladybug, how standup showcases have changed and how to continually swim upstream against the internet’s algorithm.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

Jason Cregier: You are not unfamiliar to NPR listeners. What was it like performing on one of the most popular network shows, A Prairie Home Companion?

Erica Rhodes: It was an amazing place to learn. I started when I was 12 years old.

In the last year you performed on CBS’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Recently CBS announced its ending that program in May. What does it mean for a comic to be able to perform on a show like that? And how does losing a show like that affect comics going forward?

It used to make comics' careers, but it does not so much anymore because there are so many platforms now. However, it is still important for comics to perform late night television sets. And now there is only one or two (shows) left. So, it is sad, I was disappointed to hear the news.

How many platforms do you have to try and utilize beyond your own website and channels? Do you have to feed the algorithm to stay relevant?

Yes, we all have a love-hate relationship with that. It is great to get your content out there, but it's also free content and it feels like it is never enough. You are constantly putting stuff out there and sometimes people see it and sometimes they do not. It all feels there is this algorithm controlling it, that the “algorithm gods” are controlling who sees it.

So, that is why I still really love live comedy, because it's for people who love live comedy and are not someone scrolling on their phone.

Are there certain places where it is easier to perform? Is there a difference between audiences in big cities, like New York or Los Angeles, as opposed to somewhere like here in the Midwest?

Cities are easier, but Batavia, Illinois is good. They really love comedy there.

Well, there you go. Erica Rhodes will be at The Comedy Vault in Batavia tonight through Saturday, and Yellow & Co. Events in Mahomet, Illinois on Sunday. Erica, thanks for being with us today.

Yes, thanks for having me.



