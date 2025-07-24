Stephenson County bus crash sends five to hospital

Two adults and three children were hurt in a bus accident Thursday morning in Stephenson County. The five were taken to FHN Memorial Hospital. 13 WREX reports the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says the bus driver has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while those of the other adult and children were considered minor.

13 WREX also reports the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says a Family YMCA of Northwest Illinois bus was taking a daycare crew to an activity when the crash occurred on Rink Road, west of Freeport between W. Stephenson St. Road and Pearl City Road. The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that it had closed that stretch of road due to the accident. A WREX crew on the scene reports that the bus appeared to have veered off the road and hit a tree. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The hospital briefly went to "Code 100" — FHN's plan to deal with disaster situations involving multiple injuries such as this — and closed to visitors as it dealt with the emergency but reopened within minutes.

