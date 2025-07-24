© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poetically Yours - The female deer

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:16 PM CDT
Mabel Amber - pixabay.com

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This poem was written by Billy Clem.

Clem lives in Sycamore and teaches English at Waubonsee Community College.
Here’s his poem “The Doe.”

THE DOE

This wide-open meadow and its short grasses,
the mild winter’s crew cut, don’t scare you.
Nor do the monarchs or viceroys and their slow,
twin-labored flappings, or the nearly-icy air
that can parch any mouth. Clear and targeted,
your global scrutiny opens the parts of alarm
that count, the substance of single movements
that agree in legs to halt or move without a stammer.
You don’t need an advocate so that you can stand here
and chew baby greens, last autumn’s leaves and twigs,
with a nonchalance so furious you undo the preserve.
You take the field. You call in your daughters to roam.

This poem aired March 14, 2025.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose