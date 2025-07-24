"Everybody needs their hair cut" - Barber school moves to DeKalb

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that jobs for barbers, hairstylists and cosmetologists will increase by seven percent in the next several years. A local barber academy partners with high schools and will soon offer scholarships to make this type of training more accessible.

Mark McLaughlin was sitting in the waiting area of Future Fades Academy in DeKalb. He is one of the regulars. The school recently moved from Sycamore to DeKalb and McLaughlin followed.

“I don't like a lot of people touching my hair,” he explained, “so when I have a cut, I want it done right. And Dre does it right every time, including when I get a shave, as well as I've seen him with his students, and he teaches them the right way to do things.”

“Dre” is Andre Powell, the owner of the school. He said barbering does not have to be an alternative to college. Students can learn a trade and go to college. They don't have to pick.

“I just felt like, [when] you teach them young, you give them a way,” Powell said. “I mean, when I came in cutting hair, we were charging, I think, $16 for haircuts, and right now they're at $50 a haircut. So, these kids are fresh out of high school making 50 bucks in 40 minutes. You can't beat that.”

Powell started cutting hair in 2016. In 2020, he and a friend decided to teach the skill because, he said, there was a shortage of barbers. So, they decided to create some.

Devin Brown is a student there. He’s on track to finish in November. Today, he’s cutting the hair of a teenager, with a few tips from Powell.

Brown said he’s working on his efficiency.

“It takes me a little longer to do like, you know, haircuts,” he said, “and it can be a little overwhelming at times, especially when you know you don't know everything.”

Regular barbers may charge up to $50 for a basic cut. The school only charges $15 — but it takes longer, since students are still learning.

Anayeli Victoria just started this month. She has two sons and said learning to cut hair will save her money. She also has another motivator.

“Since it’s mostly males,” she added, “I feel like I would make more money from that. Because I used to also be a server at [Los] Rancheros. So, I would be like ‘oh maybe the tips would be good, and the payments are good, so every man needs a haircut.”

Yvonne Boose Jaylin Garbutt observing Powell.

Jaylin Garbutt is just observing this day. He wants to get his license but said he doesn’t have the money for school.

“I like to see people cutting hair," he said. "So, I also like to get some guidance and some information on things I want to do. I inspire myself to be a barber someday. It's like a good skill to have.”

There’s help for those who can’t afford tuition. The school offers payment plans and will soon have scholarships. And Powell said there are other options.

“There's like the WIOA program where they're all about workforce development and workforce training," he said. "You can get connected with them for employment training, and we are an approved vendor on their list.”

The federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act gives individuals access to jobs, education and training in certain industries.

The academy also offers opportunities for high school students through the Kishwaukee Education Consortium. It’s a two-year barber training course for high school juniors and a one-year program for seniors. Those who take courses during school hours will receive high school credit.

McLaughlin, Powell’s regular customer, hasn’t had one of the students cut his hair yet, but he said he’s willing to if Powell asks.

“Everybody needs their hair cut,” he said, “so it's a great thing to pass on. And as many students as he has here, and the skill set he's given them and helping them to build, it's an amazing thing for youths and for adults.”

Illinois requires barbers to have fifteen hundred hours to become licensed. The school also offers an instructor, refresher, and cross-training courses. The academy currently has 10 students but can accommodate up to 25.

