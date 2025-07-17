An annual nighttime adventure will roll through Crystal Lake this summer

An evening journey will take place in Crystal Lake this summer.

Lit up wheels are set to roll through the McHenry County streets for another Night Owl Bike Ride. The Raue Center for the Arts will host the evening adventure.

Meredith Flowers is the director of marketing and institutional advancement at the theater. She said this event will be a little different from before. The route changed slightly, and there will be an after-party.

“So, we have a band, and the Raue Center is going to be open after the ride.” she said, “So people can come in and listen to the music, and our bar will be open. We found last year that people weren't ready to go home when they were done riding.”

She said the event is a wonderful way to see the city at night.

“We just ask that folks have a helmet,” she added, “and their bike is lit up, to have a headlight, and you know, [so] they [can] ride safe. It's a great chance to have a supported nighttime ride where the routes [are] all figured out for you.”

The annual journey has taken place for over a decade, but this is the second year that the theater will host. The Land Conservancy of McHenry County originally hosted the ride.

The ride starts at 9 p.m. on Aug. 2. The route begins at the Crystal Lake City Hall and ends at the Brink Street Parking lot. Registration and other information are available on the Raue Center’s website. Proceeds will benefit the theater.

