Rockford's Veterans Memorial Hall exhibit honors local transgender Civil War veteran

A new exhibit honoring a transgender Civil War veteran from northern Illinois was unveiled at Rockford's Veterans Memorial Hall this week.

The Veterans Memorial Hall, Midway Village Museum, and the Rockford Area Pride Committee collaborated on the new exhibit honoring Albert D.J. Cashier. Cashier lived in Belvidere before joining an infantry regiment formed in Rockford in 1862. He served the entire war and continued to live as a man when he eventually settled in Saunemin, Illinois, near Pontiac.

Andrew Mertzenich is the co-chair of the Rockford Area Pride Committee. He has been researching Cashier’s life and helped put this project together. He says he found Cashier’s story very inspiring and wanted to bring it to light.

“When we stumbled upon the story of Albert," he said, "which again, it's kind of hidden but we’ve been able to find it, we said 'this is something that is not only cool, not only fitting to our Pride celebrations in June, but also local hero. Why wouldn't we do it with a local hero?'"

The event included a ceremonial raising of the Pride flag by local Girl Scout troops. The flag and exhibit will stay on display for the remainder of the month.

Yvonne Boose Members of the local Girl Scout troop and Andrew Mertzenich.

Last year was the first official Pride parade in Rockford, as well as the first time they raised the LGBTQ+ flag, which is also on display at the exhibit.

“What we also wanted to do is to tell about the local history with this exhibit," Mertzenich said, "which included raising the Union flag , which Albert would have fought under, during all of those battles. And so, it's all about visibility, it's all about inclusion, it's all about uplifting our trans siblings who are under attack.”

After a car accident led to medical attention and revealed Cashier's true identity, the government attempted to revoke his pension, believing him to be an imposter. After hearing this, Albert's comrades-in-arms rallied to defend him and protect his pension.

“And so, what it is, is not only is this exhibit telling us what Albert's story is, but it's to learn that we can stand up for people as well,” Mertzenich said. “We don't have to do things alone. Transgender people deserve our support, just like Albert's comrades provided him back in the early 1900s.”

This celebration is one of many taking place in honor of Pride month. Two upcoming DeKalb events include The DeKalb Pride Fest on June 21 and Trans Resilience Rally on the 22. The Veteran Memorial Hall exhibit will remain until the end of the month.

