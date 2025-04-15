Community organization offers year-round funding opportunities

The application deadline for one community grant has gone away.

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois has offered its Neighborhood Grants for three decades. Jennifer Smith is the engagement director at the Foundation. She said there is no longer a deadline when applying for this grant.

“So, the application opened April 1 because it had been closed from last year's cycle,” Smith said, “but now it just will remain open perpetually, and funds will be awarded throughout the year as they until they're depleted.”

Smith said this change was made because most neighborhood groups are less structured and may not plan their calendar out in advance for their projects.

“Something might come up,” she added, “and they're like, we want to do a block party in three weeks or whatever. You know, they want to do something that's sudden, and so we would like those resources to be available to them, and in a shorter time, you know, in a quicker turnaround.”

Applicants from Boone, Winnebago, Stephenson and Ogle Counties can apply. Those seeking assistance don’t have to be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, but Smith said they do have to be an organized group.

An informational webinar will take place at 5:30 p.m. on April 17 via Zoom. The link for registration is on the CFNI’s website.

