Annual Give DeKalb County readies for 2025 campaign

Give DeKalb County is a chance for people across the area to contribute to various community organizations.

For 24 hours on May 1, people are encouraged to donate online, in-person, or through the mail. Mail-in donations are accepted starting April 17.

Throughout the campaign’s 12 years, over $10 million was raised for over 140 community organizations throughout the county.

Last year saw over $2 million donations from not only throughout DeKalb County, but also from 48 states and even two countries.

Ben Bingle is the Director of the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, which organizes the campaign. He says that the event is an opportunity to be part of something bigger, no matter how big the donation is.

“We have young children who use Give Dekalb County as a way to give back,” Bingle says. “And their parents use that as a way to teach them about philanthropy.”

A complete list of Community Partners and Media Sponsors is available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org