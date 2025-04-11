Local podcast host TD Ryan discusses DeKalb mayoral results, Peace Road construction, and Easter fun

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by local podcast host Terry "TD" Ryan to discuss the recent DeKalb Mayoral election, road work on Peace Rd. and upcoming Easter events in DeKalb County.

Jason Cregier: I'm joined in studio today by a voice of the local DeKalb County community. A voice that may sound very familiar to radio listeners in the DeKalb County area of the last 25 years. Without further ado, here is Terry "TD" Ryan. How you doing, TD?

TD Ryan: Thank you, Jason, it's a pleasure to be here and on the airwaves. In any capacity.

You may be asking, "Jason, why is TD here?" Well, TD is here to offer our listeners a view of issues that affect those in the DeKalb County community.

We just had consolidated elections a little over a week ago. Cohen Barnes ended up winning the DeKalb mayoral race in convincing fashion. Why did Barnes win, TD?

The big story was mayoral candidate Linn Nguyen. Nguyen wasn't initially on the ballot, so DeKalb had a special election to get her name on the ballot as a Democrat.

I was talking to Mayor Cohen Barnes last week. I asked him point blank, "Are you a Democrat, or are you not a Democrat?"

Barnes responded by saying that he is a Democrat. He registered as a Democrat to run for office as a state representative, but local offices are all independent.

All other candidates besides Nguyen (DeKalb alderman John Walker, Mayor Barnes and Kwoume Sanan) ran as independents as well.

I was very impressed with how Nguyen did, she finished second in the race for mayor with twenty five percent of the vote. I thought John Walker would have performed better, but he finished with twelve percent of the vote. And Sanan did very little campaigning.

During my podcast interview I asked Cohen Barnes if he plans to use the other mayoral candidates in his mayoral cabinet.

Barnes said he hopes to use all three of the former candidates in some capacity.

He says he will be able to work with these people, plus there are two new alderman entering office in DeKalb as well.

Thats wild, in these days of politics. Reaching out to your competitors.

Right? There used to be a thing called a "honeymoon" period. That doesn't exist anymore.

Roadwork began on Peace Road near Sycamore this week. Peace Road is a main artery for traffic flow in DeKalb County. The project is expected to take a little over two years to complete and also cost north of $7 million. TD, how will this road work affect the community?

A lot of people utilize that road. When I moved here almost twenty-five years ago, Peace Rd. was referred to as the "Wild, Wild West" because people drove so fast on it.

The need for the road is great. An estimation of two years for completion is hopefully a realistic approach. We just had bridge work completed on First Street, not far from where you and I sit right now. That was a complicated process, and the bridge work took much longer than anticipated. A roundabout is also planned to be added just up the road from us as well.

So maybe prepare for some traffic delays then?

Yes. Also, you had mentioned the cost of the Peace Road project being over $7 million. I know the projects factor in "overlays" to the cost. They allow another additional funding in case they underbid a project. I think that will be the case in this particular instance.

Let's end our conversation with a happier topic. Easter is right around the corner, what are some events being held in the DeKalb area?

The DeKalb Park District will hold an Easter Egg hunt for kids at Hopkins Park. Hopefully the weather will cooperate. The last two years now the event has been held indoors.

Trinity Lutheran Church and other area churches are also holding Easter Egg hunts as well.

That is the voice of Terry "TD" Ryan. Terry, you have a podcast, correct?

I do sir, TD Ryan Unleashed

Alright. Well TD, let's do this again soon.

Thank you so much.

