Home buyers, sellers and project warriors may gather this weekend in Freeport

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Stephenson County Home Show begins at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds in Freeport.

This weekend offers Stephenson County residents to browse a wide range of projects, talk with contractors and learn about all things homes.

The Stephenson County Home Show takes place on Saturday. Apr. 12, at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds in Freeport.

The event offers free admission to the general public, as well as access to professionals in home services such as landscaping and contractors.

Bill Clow is with the Greater Freeport Partnership, which is hosting the event. He says people will be able to learn about how to tackle their next home improvement plan.

"We have general contractors available," he said, "who can help you put on an addition to your house or fix a porch or something like that. There will also be specialists available to help with things such as plumbing or gutters."

Visuals will also be offered with how-to videos and demonstrations from vendors at the home show.

The Stephenson County Home Show is this coming Saturday, Apr. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds in Freeport.

Clow also says that information on Stephenson County living such as home rates, value and cost of living will be available. That information is also accessible at Greater Freeport Partnership.
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
