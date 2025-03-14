Perspective: The slow worm

St. Patrick famously drove all snakes from Ireland in order to cleanse the church. There are no snakes there--but there is the Slow Worm, which looks like a snake, though it is technically a lizard. It thrives on Ireland's western coast.

St. Patty drove out all the snakes

But he made a big mistake,

For the Slow Worm he forgot to ban,

And it's certainly not an also-ran.

It wrestles for its mate's approval,

And grows to twenty inches as a rule.

It can sniff a predator with its tongue

And on its back: a hundred rungs.

Suburban gardeners like it a lot

For all the snails and slugs it blots,

But the domestic cat is its personal foe,

Against which it is all too slow.

Still, it lives a long, long time,

And in a Danish zoo for the cost of a dime

You could see it on a heated floor,

Still itching along at age fifty-four.



