Perspective: The slow worm

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:59 AM CDT
Wikimedia

St. Patrick famously drove all snakes from Ireland in order to cleanse the church.  There are no snakes there--but there is the Slow Worm, which looks like a snake, though it is technically a lizard. It thrives on Ireland's western coast. 

St. Patty drove out all the snakes
But he made a big mistake, 
For the Slow Worm he forgot to ban, 
And it's certainly not an also-ran. 

It wrestles for its mate's approval, 
And grows to twenty inches as a rule. 
It can sniff a predator with its tongue
And on its back: a hundred rungs. 

Suburban gardeners like it a lot
For all the snails and slugs it blots,
But the domestic cat is its personal foe, 
Against which it is all too slow. 

Still, it lives a long, long time, 
And in a Danish zoo for the cost of a dime
You could see it on a heated floor, 
Still itching along at age fifty-four. 
 
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
