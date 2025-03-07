© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
DeKalb County candidates outline their election priorities for the Consolidated Election 2025

Northern Public Radio
Published March 7, 2025 at 2:48 PM CST

The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County invited candidates to submit a photo and record a candidate statement. The League used contact information submitted to DeKalb County election officials in the following races. The deadline for submissions was March 3, 2025. We will do our best to publish late submissions.

Within their statements, candidates were asked to state their name and what office they are running for and the most important goal they want to accomplish if elected, including how it would be funded. They were also asked to address the specific skills and experience they would bring to this office.

As a public service, WNIJ is making these candidate statements available on our website.

Candidates who were invited by the League to submit a recording for each race are listed in alphabetical order by city/town and by last name.

Cortland Mayor Candidates

DOUGLAS CORSON - did not submit
Mark Pietrowski Video.mp4

DeKalb Mayor Candidates
Cohen Barnes Video.mp4
Linh Nguyen Video.mp4

KOUAME M. SANAN - did not submit
John Walker Video.mp4

DeKalb School Board Candidates    

      
Nicholas Atwood Video.mp4

KRISTIN BAILEY - did not submit

MARK CHARVAT - did not submit

BRANDON J ELION - did not submit

STEPHEN GAFFNEY - did not submit
Erin Grych Video.mp4
Jose Jaques Video.mp4
James Mitchell Video.mp4
Marilyn Parker Video.mp4
Derek Shaw Video.mp4

TWANGIE SMITH - did not submit
Howard Solomon Video.mp4

DeKalb City Clerk Candidates
Lynn Fazekas Video.mp4

Write-in candidate
Bradley Hoey Video.mp4

Write-in candidate

STEVE KAPITAN - did not submit, write-in candidate

Genoa Kingston School District Candidates         

         
David Cleveland Video.mp4

AMBER EBERLY - did not submit

DEAN GUDEMAN - did not submit

MATT KRUEGER - did not submit, Write-in candidate
Aidan Simmons Video.mp4

MAX JAKE WESNER - did not submit

Sandwich Mayor Candidates
Todd Latham Video.mp4
Colton Otto Video.mp4

RICK WHITECOTTON - did not submit

Sandwich School Board Candidates    

                   

ERIK D. ENGLEHART - did not submit
Traci Griffin-Lappe Video.mp4

JOHN MORSE - did not submit
Candace Oropeza Video.mp4

Sycamore School Board Candidates

CHRISTIAN COPPLE - did not submit
Michael DeVito Video.mp4
Eric Jones Video.mp4
Jonathan Cole Regnery Video.mp4
Heather Tomlinson Video.mp4

ALAN ZANTOUT - did not submit

Waterman Village President Candidates 

              

ANTON FEITLICH - did not submit
Peter Robinson Video.mp4

  • Special thanks to Sam Naftzger for production assistance
