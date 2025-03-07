DeKalb County candidates outline their election priorities for the Consolidated Election 2025

The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County invited candidates to submit a photo and record a candidate statement. The League used contact information submitted to DeKalb County election officials in the following races. The deadline for submissions was March 3, 2025. We will do our best to publish late submissions.

Within their statements, candidates were asked to state their name and what office they are running for and the most important goal they want to accomplish if elected, including how it would be funded. They were also asked to address the specific skills and experience they would bring to this office.

As a public service, WNIJ is making these candidate statements available on our website.

Candidates who were invited by the League to submit a recording for each race are listed in alphabetical order by city/town and by last name.

Cortland Mayor Candidates

DOUGLAS CORSON - did not submit

Mark Pietrowski Video.mp4

DeKalb Mayor Candidates

Cohen Barnes Video.mp4

Linh Nguyen Video.mp4

KOUAME M. SANAN - did not submit

John Walker Video.mp4

DeKalb School Board Candidates

Nicholas Atwood Video.mp4

KRISTIN BAILEY - did not submit

MARK CHARVAT - did not submit

BRANDON J ELION - did not submit

STEPHEN GAFFNEY - did not submit

Erin Grych Video.mp4

Jose Jaques Video.mp4

James Mitchell Video.mp4

Marilyn Parker Video.mp4

Derek Shaw Video.mp4

TWANGIE SMITH - did not submit

Howard Solomon Video.mp4

DeKalb City Clerk Candidates

Lynn Fazekas Video.mp4

Write-in candidate

Bradley Hoey Video.mp4

Write-in candidate

STEVE KAPITAN - did not submit, write-in candidate

Genoa Kingston School District Candidates

David Cleveland Video.mp4

AMBER EBERLY - did not submit

DEAN GUDEMAN - did not submit

MATT KRUEGER - did not submit, Write-in candidate

Aidan Simmons Video.mp4

MAX JAKE WESNER - did not submit

Sandwich Mayor Candidates

Todd Latham Video.mp4

Colton Otto Video.mp4

RICK WHITECOTTON - did not submit

Sandwich School Board Candidates

ERIK D. ENGLEHART - did not submit

Traci Griffin-Lappe Video.mp4

JOHN MORSE - did not submit

Candace Oropeza Video.mp4

Sycamore School Board Candidates

CHRISTIAN COPPLE - did not submit

Michael DeVito Video.mp4

Eric Jones Video.mp4

Jonathan Cole Regnery Video.mp4

Heather Tomlinson Video.mp4

ALAN ZANTOUT - did not submit

Waterman Village President Candidates

ANTON FEITLICH - did not submit

Peter Robinson Video.mp4