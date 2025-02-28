Poetically Yours - A message to the youth

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Suzannah Walter.

Walter is a former Montessori teacher of 24 years and now spends her days writing poetry, songs and essays. She’s surrounded by literature at her Prairie Fox Books part-time job. Much of her work is influenced by her childhood years on the family farm. Walter lives with her husband, children and their dog, Lakota, in Ottawa, Illinois.

Her poem is called “To Our Children.”

Just by being born

you are miraculous

out of stardust

a supernova celebration of life

stellar

luminous

fiery

grow and nurture

evolve and shine

just by being born

you are

find the quiet

sit in the open spaces

be at peace

with yourself

your people

your world

breathe

breathe again

breathe through your eyelids this time

now fight like hell

be the captain of your becoming

listen to your heart

listen to your gut

understand the world as it is

see the world as it could be

live, feet dangling from the precipice of possibility

love yourself

love yourself so much that it bleeds into the fabric of humanity

where your color, your joy, your enthusiasm for life

spills out

adding to the life of another

carve that life

out of what is raw and beautiful and authentic

and never stop

fail

fall

rise

fail again

always sing the song that dwells within YOUR heart

let the white noise of insignificant critics

fall away

lift your eyes to the night sky

marvel at the stars

and remember

that YOU are the UNIVERSE

that is why it shines

