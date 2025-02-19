© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Acoustic Bridges to take over Reveal time slot

Northern Public Radio
Published February 19, 2025 at 9:59 AM CST

WNIJ is excited to introduce Acoustic Bridges, a new weekly music program hosted by Spencer Tritt, airing Wednesdays at 7 PM. Featuring the best in folk, Americana, jazz, and blues, the show highlights the acoustic guitar's role in these musical traditions. Acoustic Bridges takes the place of Reveal, which has aired in this timeslot for several years. We appreciate our listeners who have supported Reveal and encourage you to continue following the show through its podcast at revealnews.org/podcast.

