Elgin Symphony Orchestra will honor the resilience of Ukrainian people during an upcoming concert

A northern Illinois music group will highlight a particular culture through song.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is partnering with The Chicago Bandura Ensemble to honor the strength of the Ukrainian people.

Oksana Rodak is a member of the ensemble. She said the bandura is the national instrument of Ukraine.

“Some people refer to it as the soul of the nation,” she said. “It's associated with its national identity and its artistic heritage. It's a very large instrument. It has over 50 strings.”

She said the concert will include Ukrainian folk and traditional songs.

Marc Thayer is the chief executive officer of the orchestra. He said this concert will give people a unique opportunity to experience Ukrainian culture.

“The Elgin Symphony Orchestra," he stated in an email, "is very much a part of our community and often performs as a participant in community-focused and cultural events."

Rodak says this concert will give the community a chance to experience “the spirit” of Ukrainian people.

“Melodies of Resilience” will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Journey of Hope United Methodist Church in Elgin, 37W040 Highland Avenue. This is the day before the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

