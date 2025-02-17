DeKalb berimbau ensemble will participate in upcoming fundraising concert

A DeKalb music group that highlights the use of an Afro-Brazilian instrument is once again using its tunes to help the community.

Gregory Beyer is the president and artistic director of Arcomusical. This group is known for creating melodies with the berimbau. He said Arcomusical is a proud partner of the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership.

“I think now more than ever,” Beyer said, “the nonprofit sector is critical to the success and the wellbeing of our community and so we want to make sure that we're keeping that in mind and keeping it sort of front and center in terms of the things that we commit to and support in words and in action.”

The berimbau ensemble will be joined by the Harambee Ensemble, and the DeKalb High School and Northern Illinois University Percussion Ensembles. He said each group will get about 15 minutes to perform.

“The drumming," he said, "is, once again this year, set up to benefit the bonus pool of the of the Give DeKalb County event that the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership presents, and as proud partners of you know, supporting partners of that event, 'Transformation Through Rhythm' is really delighted to play a part.”

He said last year the group raised $1000 for the nonprofit’s bonus pool.

This year’s “Transformation Through Rhythm,” will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the DeKalb High School auditorium.

