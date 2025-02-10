Elon Musk targets Lutheran Social Services of Illinois

On February 1, Elon Musk said his Department of Government Efficiency was going to rapidly shut down what he called “illegal payments” to Lutheran Social Services, including the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois is one of the state’s largest social service providers. Its work includes things like foster care, mental health services and senior housing.

Ruth Jajko is its COO. She says she was shocked to see Musk’s post about them. She says they’ve worked with the government for decades to provide services it didn't want to provide directly.

“And really relied on us," she said, "because we were seen as being able to do it more efficiently, being more cost effective. We can also leverage donated dollars to expand or improve.”

Jajko says they always have to be mindful about the money they spend.

“Engaging in a government contract," said Jajko, "we have to meet the outcomes, we have to deliver the services. We have to account for the money that we're spending. We're used to that sort of accountability, and welcome it."

Musk didn’t show any evidence of why these payments would be illegal. But LSSI President and CEO Mark Stutrud said in a statement that they’re likely being targeted because some Lutheran Social Service groups receive funding for refugee resettlement or Head Start. It doesn’t provide those services in Illinois, which Stutrud says are vital.

The social media criticism of Lutheran Social Services was originally started by former Trump advisor and conspiracy theorist Michael Flynn. The president's former National Security Advisor posted a list of federal grants awarded to Lutheran organizations.

That list included a nearly $3 million grant from the Department of Health & Human Services to Lutheran Social Services of Illinois. Jajko says that grant is to support a move to a new model of support with their community behavioral health clinic. She says the clinic is meant to be a "one stop shop" that integrates their substance use and mental health services.

Jajko says it's a fairly small grant and if they were to lose it, they'd continue shifting towards the new model of support. Since the posts, she says none of their payments or services have been disrupted.

