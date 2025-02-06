League of Women Voters highlights local water safety, local candidates at public meeting

The League is hosting a primary candidate meet and greet with interested citizens at New Zion Baptist Church. The night will also include a presentation on local water safety with the Superintendent of the Water Division for the city of Rockford. Pat Kenney chairs the League’s environment committee and says the idea came about because understanding groundwater is essential.

“It's more precious than we ever thought it would be," Kenney said, "and especially here in Rockford, we are so rich with our water. Our groundwater is [more] pure than most people's are, and we need to be protecting it. We need to learn about it.”

Kenney also says that environmental issues should be part of voters’ choices during elections.

“We need to elect the officials that are going to see the necessity of changing our ways," said Kenney. "It's not a matter of if we could. But we can. We can turn to solar power. We can give up the fossil fuel. We can do this if we're willing, and in the long run, it'll be better for us.”

Citizens will be able to speak directly to aldermen in contested races in their wards.

She says another focus of the night will be on the ongoing lead pipe replacement project and groundwater.

