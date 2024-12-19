Pecatonica native will lead Rockford's holiday celebration concert once again

The guest conductor, who led Rockford’s holiday concert in previous years, is returning to help bring holiday cheer again this year.

Kevin Stites conducted Rockford’s Holiday Pops concert a few years ago, last year and he’s doing it again this weekend at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

This Pecatonica native said a secret guest will perform.

“We have a special surprise conductor for ‘Sleigh Ride’ last year, it was his honor the mayor,” he said. “This year is a complete surprise. Nobody knows -- I only, only me, and maybe one other person.”

Stites also said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara will be involved again this year. The mayor is not available for the first show.

"But he said, ‘Is there anything I can do on Sunday?’ So, if you have tickets,” Stites said, “or get tickets for the Sunday concert, Mr. Mayor will be involved in two bits -- one comic and one not so comic.”

People associated with the Pec Playhouse theater played a role in the concerts last year. Stites said staff from the theater will contribute again.

“A friend of mine from the theater wrote the script or helped me write the script. Basically, he did it,” he clarified. “I just gave him ideas. And there are running crew people, costume design, cost dressers, all involved from the peck Playhouse theater.”

He said the theater is continuing to work on rebuilding its new location since the old one collapsed during a 2020 snowstorm.

The first Holiday Pops show takes place on Saturday Dec. 21 at 7:30. The second one Sunday Dec 22. at 3:00 p.m.

Stites also added, like last year, organ concerts will take place 30 minutes before the main concerts.



