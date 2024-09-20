An award-winning P.E. teacher on helping kids feel strong and confident | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Tiffany Thurlby! She’s a P.E. teacher at Genoa-Kingston Middle School. She also was just named Middle School Professional of the Year by the Illinois Association for Health, P.E., Rec, & Dance.

We talked about how middle school can be an awkward time for some kids -- and Physical Education can also be particularly challenging for students who don’t feel as confident in themselves -- it’s Tiffany’s job to help build their confidence and help them feel strong and comfortable in their own bodies.

“I love those moments. I even go and have those personal conversations with those kids, like, ‘hey, it was awesome to see you out and moving today. This was probably the best day ever,’ and then they sit there and smile,” she said. “They take that home with them.”

We talked about teaching kids how to lift weights, her love of running, & how much fun it is to introduce her students to the dance moves she learned growing up.

