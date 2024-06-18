© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Aurora unveils mural to Blues music greats for Juneteenth

Northern Public Radio
Published June 18, 2024 at 9:16 AM CDT
city of Aurora

The mural, Aurora Blues, is a tribute to Blues artists and a nod to the historic Bluebird Records Blues recording sessions that took place in the 1930s at the downtown Aurora Leland Hotel.

According to a press release, Chicago-based artist Max Sansing used photo-realistic portraits and abstract use of color to feature the likenesses of Chicago Blues Legend Buddy Guy, the Queen of Blues Koko Taylor, the King of Blues B.B. King, the Guitar Wizard Tampa Red, and the Young Legend Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Tuesday's ceremony features remarks by Mayor Richard Irvin, reflection from artist Max Sansing, and a performance by Chicago-based Blues arts Mike Wheeler.
