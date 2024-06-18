Aurora unveils mural to Blues music greats for Juneteenth

The mural, Aurora Blues, is a tribute to Blues artists and a nod to the historic Bluebird Records Blues recording sessions that took place in the 1930s at the downtown Aurora Leland Hotel.

According to a press release, Chicago-based artist Max Sansing used photo-realistic portraits and abstract use of color to feature the likenesses of Chicago Blues Legend Buddy Guy, the Queen of Blues Koko Taylor, the King of Blues B.B. King, the Guitar Wizard Tampa Red, and the Young Legend Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Tuesday's ceremony features remarks by Mayor Richard Irvin, reflection from artist Max Sansing, and a performance by Chicago-based Blues arts Mike Wheeler.