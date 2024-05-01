© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Pro-Palestinian Protest On NIU's Campus

Northern Public Radio | By 13 WREX Newsroom
Published May 1, 2024 at 2:22 PM CDT
Student protestors at NIU

DeKalb, Ill (WREX) -- In a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, a peaceful protest has emerged on the campus of Northern Illinois University, echoing similar demonstrations sprouting across college campuses nationwide.

The atmosphere on the campus grounds is one of solidarity and empathy as students gather to voice their support for the Palestinian cause. Banners bearing messages of peace, justice, and solidarity flutter in the breeze as students, faculty, and supporters come together to make their voices heard.

Unlike some protests that have turned turbulent in other places, this gathering at NIU has remained peaceful. Participants are engaging in dialogue, sharing personal stories, and raising awareness about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The protest serves as a platform for students and supporters to express their concerns about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Palestine.

As the protest continues to unfold, organizers emphasize the importance of maintaining civility. They encourage open dialogue and constructive engagement as they strive to raise awareness and advocate for change.
NIU Northern Illinois University Palestine
