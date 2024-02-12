Perspective: Today's Republican party

In the Bible Esau sold his birthright for “a mess of pottage.” The Republican party may be about to do the same thing.

First, the Republican National Committee almost declared Donald Trump its “presumptive nominee,” thus aborting the nomination process in its infancy.

Second, House Republicans attempted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorka s purely on policy grounds, perverting the Constitutional process. Remember, “What goes around comes around”.

Third, and most alarming, the threat by House Republicans to reject a Senate sponsored immigration bill derailed that bill. This was alarming because that bill contained more provisions supported by these same Republicans than any such proposal in decades. They were at least candid in their motives. They sought to deny the despised Biden any pre election victory. As one commentator lamented, “They would rather have the issue than the reform.”

To promote the Trump candidacy Republicans would deny millions of Republicans their vote. They would shortsightedly pervert the Constitutional basis for impeachment. They would jettison the very immigration reform they have espoused.

The Biblical Esau had nothing on today’s Republicans.

I am Bob Evans and that is my perspective.