Spoken word and visual art will cover the topic of loss at an upcoming Rockford art exhibit

By Yvonne Boose
Published January 30, 2024 at 11:13 AM CST
Published January 30, 2024 at 11:13 AM CST
A Rockford art exhibit will be the first in a series that focuses on Universal Human Experiences.

Eamon James Talkington is an artist and the co-curator of the exhibit “At a Loss.” He said his friend died of a drug overdose.

“I did some artwork surrounding that," he explained. “And I started thinking about all the other people who have lost loved ones or not just loved ones like relationships. It could even be like items, time.”

Talkington said he doesn’t have curator experience, so he enlisted artist Brit Micho to help.

Micho said they wanted to elevate the event, so they agreed to add a spoken word component.

“I think that that's a really important thing, not just having people walk around and look at art,” she said, “but also being able to interact with other people and hear other people speaking about their loss or about whatever it may be pertaining to the exhibition.”

The two creators will also host a visual artist talk an hour prior to the event.

“At a Loss” will take place on Feb. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Test Site, 213 N. 3rd St. in Rockford. The spoken word performances will conclude at 8 p.m. This event is free, but the artist talk does have a cost associated with it.

More details are listed on a Facebook event page for the exhibit.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
