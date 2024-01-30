Spoken word and visual art will cover the topic of loss at an upcoming Rockford art exhibit

A Rockford art exhibit will be the first in a series that focuses on Universal Human Experiences.

Eamon James Talkington is an artist and the co-curator of the exhibit “At a Loss.” He said his friend died of a drug overdose.

“I did some artwork surrounding that," he explained. “And I started thinking about all the other people who have lost loved ones or not just loved ones like relationships. It could even be like items, time.”

Talkington said he doesn’t have curator experience, so he enlisted artist Brit Micho to help.

Micho said they wanted to elevate the event, so they agreed to add a spoken word component.

“I think that that's a really important thing, not just having people walk around and look at art,” she said, “but also being able to interact with other people and hear other people speaking about their loss or about whatever it may be pertaining to the exhibition.”

The two creators will also host a visual artist talk an hour prior to the event.

“At a Loss” will take place on Feb. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Test Site, 213 N. 3rd St. in Rockford. The spoken word performances will conclude at 8 p.m. This event is free, but the artist talk does have a cost associated with it.

More details are listed on a Facebook event page for the exhibit.

