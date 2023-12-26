Broken string lights and a dying tree? Holiday recycling resources in northern Illinois

You may soon be thinking of what to do with broken decorations and a Christmas tree that isn't looking so festive any longer.

There are several locations that will take those items off your hands and keep them out of the landfill.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautifulwill recycle nonworking holiday light strings. You can bring your broken or unneeded Christmas lights to either location during open hours. (Regular hours resume on Jan. 2, 2024)

Main Office/Rockford Recycle Center

4665 Hydraulic Road

Rockford, IL 61109

Drop Off Donation Hours:

Tuesdays 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Saturdays 9:00am - Noon

Machesney Park Recycle Center:

8409 N. Second Street

Machesney Park, IL 61115

Drop Off Donation Hours:

Wednesdays 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Saturdays 9:00am - Noon

The organization also offers Tree Recycling from Jan. 1-15 at several locations. All decorations must be removed before drop-off and no artificial trees or stands should be dropped off.

Rockford:

Alpine Park

950 S. Alpine Road

Rockford, IL 61108

Andrews Park

800 N. Central Avenue

Rockford, IL 61101

Gambino Park

4421 Pepper Drive

Rockford, IL 61114

Levings Lake

1420 S. Pierpont Avenue

Rockford, IL 61101

(East entrance: S. Johnston x Montague)

Sandy Hollow Golf Course

2670 Sandy Hollow Road

Rockford, IL 61109

Loves Park:

Martin Park

5600 Park Ridge Road

Loves Park, IL 61111

(South of Riverside/Northeast parking lot)

Cherry Valley:

Baumann Park

S. Walnut Street

Cherry Valley, IL 61016

(Daylight hours only)

Rockton:

Rockton Boat Ramp

Near 830 E. Main Street

Rockton, IL 61072

(Parking area opposite baseball field)

Roscoe:

Valley View Farms

6440 Belvidere Road

Roscoe, IL 61073

Village of Davis:

Davis Village Hall

104 W. McKimmey Street

Davis, IL 61019

Pecatonica:

Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve

4550 North Pecatonica Road

Pecatonica, IL 61063

(Near picnic area)

Harlem Township:

Schoonmaker Park

10500 Ventura Blvd.

Machesney Park, IL 61115