Broken string lights and a dying tree? Holiday recycling resources in northern Illinois
You may soon be thinking of what to do with broken decorations and a Christmas tree that isn't looking so festive any longer.
There are several locations that will take those items off your hands and keep them out of the landfill.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautifulwill recycle nonworking holiday light strings. You can bring your broken or unneeded Christmas lights to either location during open hours. (Regular hours resume on Jan. 2, 2024)
Main Office/Rockford Recycle Center
4665 Hydraulic Road
Rockford, IL 61109
Drop Off Donation Hours:
Tuesdays 2:00pm - 5:00pm
Saturdays 9:00am - Noon
Machesney Park Recycle Center:
8409 N. Second Street
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Drop Off Donation Hours:
Wednesdays 2:00pm - 5:00pm
Saturdays 9:00am - Noon
The organization also offers Tree Recycling from Jan. 1-15 at several locations. All decorations must be removed before drop-off and no artificial trees or stands should be dropped off.
Rockford:
Alpine Park
950 S. Alpine Road
Rockford, IL 61108
Andrews Park
800 N. Central Avenue
Rockford, IL 61101
Gambino Park
4421 Pepper Drive
Rockford, IL 61114
Levings Lake
1420 S. Pierpont Avenue
Rockford, IL 61101
(East entrance: S. Johnston x Montague)
Sandy Hollow Golf Course
2670 Sandy Hollow Road
Rockford, IL 61109
Loves Park:
Martin Park
5600 Park Ridge Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
(South of Riverside/Northeast parking lot)
Cherry Valley:
Baumann Park
S. Walnut Street
Cherry Valley, IL 61016
(Daylight hours only)
Rockton:
Rockton Boat Ramp
Near 830 E. Main Street
Rockton, IL 61072
(Parking area opposite baseball field)
Roscoe:
Valley View Farms
6440 Belvidere Road
Roscoe, IL 61073
Village of Davis:
Davis Village Hall
104 W. McKimmey Street
Davis, IL 61019
Pecatonica:
Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve
4550 North Pecatonica Road
Pecatonica, IL 61063
(Near picnic area)
Harlem Township:
Schoonmaker Park
10500 Ventura Blvd.
Machesney Park, IL 61115