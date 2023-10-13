The Boone County Clerk is charged with theft of county funds

The Boone County Clerk and Recorder has been charged with theft and misuse of county funds. Julie Bliss of Belvidere is accused of stealing cash and using a Boone County credit card to pay for personal expenses. Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office says that includes groceries, tires, and paying off her own personal debt.

The 26-count indictment was filed by Raoul's office in Boone County circuit court Thursday.



“Elected officials have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly,” Raoul said. “Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who serve on their behalf will use their authority for the public good and not to enrich themselves.”



Bliss faces one count of Class 1 felony theft of governmental property, punishable by up to 15 years in prison; three counts of Class 2 felony theft of governmental property, each punishable by up to seven years in prison; one count of Class 1 felony theft of governmental property by deception, punishable by up to 15 years in prison; three counts of Class 2 felony theft of governmental property by deception, each punishable by up to seven years in prison; and five counts of Class 3 felony wire fraud, each punishable by up to five years in prison.



Bliss also faces 13 counts of Class 3 felony official misconduct related to alleged acts of theft and wire fraud. Each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Illinois State Police led the investigation.



Bliss was arrested Aug. 31 and has pleaded “not guilty.”

