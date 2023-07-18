A Freeport tabernacle will have an open house to celebrate its renovation progress

A historic Freeport building that was saved from demolition a few years ago is getting closer to its restoration thanks to donations.

The Oakdale Tabernacle is listed on the 2018 the most endangered sites in Illinois. A few years ago, a group of individuals jumped in to save the steel structure building from being demolished.

Joe Kanosky is a part of the steering committee at the tabernacle. He said funds from last month’s “Raise the Roof” mini campaign will help get some of the repairs done.

“There is a leak in the roof in the tabernacle,” he said. “So, in order for us to hold some events like we wish to do, we need that fixed, because we don't think we can say, ‘well, you can come and have an event, but you can't go over there. Because it's raining.’”

Kanosky said the recent fundraiser brought in about $33,000 which puts them closer to their goal of $100,000 goal.

He said after the roof is complete, the next step is to replace the stage.

Kanosky said the committee is responsible for raising all the funds that go into the repair and upkeep of the building for the next 18 years. He also says that the group notices the community’s gratitude.

“People stop buy and they say, ‘I'm so glad you guys are doing this; I have such fond memories of this place.’ And they’re remembering of course from 40 years ago, so it's not the same.”

He says the work is a labor of love.

An open house to celebrate the success of the recent fundraiser is set to take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday July 22 at the tabernacle. Those wanting to donate can do so by going to savethetabernacle.org.