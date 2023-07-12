© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Decoding the dawn chorus

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT
screen captures from Merlin app

"Birds of a feather squawk together."

That's one of my conclusions as I monitor the early morning chorus of birds from my backyard patio.

Some experts call this the dawn chorus. Others call it loud and irritating. I call it fascinating. Because I've been spying on our feathered friends with a handy little app on my phone.

There are other apps but the one I use is called Merlin, provided by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

The app has more than one tool to identify birds with photos or descriptions, but I enjoy the sound system. Just poke the record button and let your phone listen to the chatter. The app separates and records the sounds and then shows a photo of the bird and its identity.

Ever-present are sparrows and robins. What's astonishing are the other beaked barkers in my backyard. I recorded more than 25 different birds including chickadees, warblers, wrens, finches, mockingbirds plus three kinds of woodpeckers and four different kinds of sparrows and much more.

I'm starting to recognize the different songs, especially the chatterbox sparrows and robins. Listening and learning is interesting and fun — and kind of amazing. And all that chirping blends well with my first cup of coffee on my patio.

You know, it kind of makes me want to whistle. And join nature's choir that greets the day.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.

WNIJ News
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
See stories by Lonny Cain