Sycamore coffee shop owner looking to pour into something else

A coffee shop owner who promotes artists and their works hosted his last art event prior to closing his shop this past weekend.

Jeff Foster started Common Grounds Coffee seven years ago in DeKalb. His mission wasn’t just about pouring liquid into cups. He also wanted to pour support into artists. In 2021, the barista moved the business from DeKalb to Sycamore. There, he carried on his mission to pour into the arts.

Rochelle Velez is a multi-media artist. She sat next to her ceramic creations during the shop’s monthly art market that took place Sunday. Velez said she isn’t happy about the closing.

“I am truly devastated because this has actually genuinely helped me get through college, selling my artwork here,” she said. “Like, 'starving artist' is like a well-known joke. But it's actually true trying to find genuine, good opportunities to sell your artwork.”

She said Foster’s shop is the only place she’s come across that allows artists to benefit 100% from their sales.

“Etsy takes about 20% of all profits, plus transaction fees,” Velez explained. “And most galleries will take anywhere between 30 to 50% of your whatever you sell.”

Yvonne Boose / Artwork by Rochelle Velez

Jeremiah Corona's paintings hung on the walls of the coffee shop. He said Foster has helped him get exposure.

“I kind of feel bad I didn't come here enough this year," he said. "Like, I've been wanting to, been wanting to — just been busy. So of course, I had to show up for the last day.”

Foster is now looking to pour into other things but said he accomplished his mission as a shop owner. He said -- quote -- “it was never about coffee or trying to be a restaurant, it was about community.”

Foster said he is negotiating with potential buyers.