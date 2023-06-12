Perspective: The importance of Juneteenth

Next Monday is, of course, June 19. Known also as Juneteenth, it commemorates the day in 1865 when Union troops landed in Galveston, Texas to announce the end of slavery.

A happy day, to be sure. But why add yet another holiday to the calendar? The Emancipation Proclamation dates from January, 1863. The amendment abolishing slavery was well on its way to ratification. Lee had surrendered in April, 1865. Why add another, and relatively minor, day to commemorate, and one so late in the March to freedom?

Juneteenth commands our attention for several reasons. First, any limitation on slavery deserves recognition. Second, for these Americans living literally on the margins of society slavery lasted until this day, even though it had been banned earlier elsewhere.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, this is a self-generated holiday. African Americans celebrated this day long before others had even heard of it. Congress and the President eventually recognized the day; but, unlike many others, this is not a holiday created “for” people. It is a self-proclaimed holiday, one created by folks to proclaim their own freedom. How fitting is that!

I am Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.