Perspective: Waking up with Dan Klefstad

Like many listeners, I have spent decades waking up with Dan Klefstad. Since Morning Edition is part of getting ready for the day, I assumed this listening landscape would remain unchanged.

When Jenna Dooley announced Dan's retirement, I was unprepared and still half asleep. Shocked awake with the unexpected news, I thought of all the pieces of our lives that give us comfort. Dan's voice prepared us for the news of the nation and the world.

When I met Dan in person, he was how I imagined him: warm, interested in other people, and very encouraging of Perspective writers. We have been fortunate to have him in our lives, and this appreciation allows us to treasure the memories while we prepare for another voice in our mornings.

So, Dan, as you begin this next chapter in your life, all I can say is thank you and write on!

I'm Frances Jaeger, and that is my farewell Perspective to Dan Klefstad.