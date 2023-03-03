© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Sing, dance, make new friends: It's audition time at Stage Coach

Northern Public Radio | By Tommy Smith
Published March 3, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST
330377580_1351348848982653_4537464502103450912_n.jpg
Stage Coach Players
/

DeKalb’s Stage Coach Players are holding auditions this weekend for their 2023 season. Co-Marketing Chair Tim Ball says they’re encouraging everyone — with or without experience — to try out.

The six-show season starts in late April and runs through October. It’s a mix of plays and musicals, including “Funny Money,” “The Addams Family,” “Nickel and Dimed,” and “Bright Star.”

Singing and dancing auditions will take place alongside the straight play readings. Audition materials are detailed on their website. Ball says they’re looking for a wide range of actors.

“It's fun to watch new people come out and audition,” he said from his own directing experience. “You meet new people, and you go, 'oh my God, that person was a great actor or actress, and it's like, I have to have that person in my show.' And then that person makes friends. And that person comes out the next year, and then the next year, and then it's just a rolling ball of making new friends.”

Auditions will run at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb on Friday, March 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. There’s more information, including specifics on each play’s audition requirements, at stagecoachplayers.com.

Tags
WNIJ News Stage Coach Players
Tommy Smith
Tommy Smith is finishing up his education at Northern Illinois University with an internship at WNIJ. He is a reporter and All Things Considered producer.
See stories by Tommy Smith