Sing, dance, make new friends: It's audition time at Stage Coach

DeKalb’s Stage Coach Players are holding auditions this weekend for their 2023 season. Co-Marketing Chair Tim Ball says they’re encouraging everyone — with or without experience — to try out.

The six-show season starts in late April and runs through October. It’s a mix of plays and musicals, including “Funny Money,” “The Addams Family,” “Nickel and Dimed,” and “Bright Star.”

Singing and dancing auditions will take place alongside the straight play readings. Audition materials are detailed on their website. Ball says they’re looking for a wide range of actors.

“It's fun to watch new people come out and audition,” he said from his own directing experience. “You meet new people, and you go, 'oh my God, that person was a great actor or actress, and it's like, I have to have that person in my show.' And then that person makes friends. And that person comes out the next year, and then the next year, and then it's just a rolling ball of making new friends.”

Auditions will run at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb on Friday, March 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. There’s more information, including specifics on each play’s audition requirements, at stagecoachplayers.com.

