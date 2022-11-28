Poetically Yours - It's time to gather
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we celebrate Thanksgiving with a poem by William Ordway.
Pumpkin Pie
Thanksgiving, A time to be thankful
For the bounty life brings
Shouldn’t we also include little events
A dog in your lap or birds on the wing
A banquet, why not
Food, treats all have their place
But I also include youthful
Smiling faces in my grace
As we gather, we get
In each others way
That’s good! as it is nice to be close
If only for a day
Warm Greetings, Great to see you: I’m excited by what you brought
But know you are part of my everyday thought
Every day thoughts, everyday living
It’s what calls us together to celebrate this Thanksgiving