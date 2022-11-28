Poetically Yours - It's time to gather

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we celebrate Thanksgiving with a poem by William Ordway.

Pumpkin Pie

Thanksgiving, A time to be thankful

For the bounty life brings

Shouldn’t we also include little events

A dog in your lap or birds on the wing

A banquet, why not

Food, treats all have their place

But I also include youthful

Smiling faces in my grace

As we gather, we get

In each others way

That’s good! as it is nice to be close

If only for a day

Warm Greetings, Great to see you: I’m excited by what you brought

But know you are part of my everyday thought

Every day thoughts, everyday living

It’s what calls us together to celebrate this Thanksgiving