Submit Your Questions for the DeKalb Mayoral Candidates

The DeKalb Public Library, the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and WNIJ invite you to a virtual, public Mayoral Forum where candidates for the City of DeKalb Mayor will have the opportunity to speak. The virtual event takes place Saturday, March 6 at 6pm. Visit this page at that time to view the forum.

This forum will feature Mayoral candidates Cohen Barnes and Carolyn Morris. Susan Greenwood of the League of Women Voters of Naperville will moderate. We'll also take your questions for the candidates - please submit them below.